Credit Suisse Group Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,316.50.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

