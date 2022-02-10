Credit Suisse Group Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,316.50.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.