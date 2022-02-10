Credit Suisse Group Increases onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $62.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

ON stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

