Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $71.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

