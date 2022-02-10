Credit Suisse AG Takes $5.66 Million Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 171,790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 231.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 309,114 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.