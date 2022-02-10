Credit Suisse AG Sells 28,233 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Popular by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 28.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Popular by 58.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

