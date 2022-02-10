Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,035 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of FOX by 41.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

