Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in nCino were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

