Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 32.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $27.15 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

