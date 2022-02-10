Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $169.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

BAP traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.68. 843,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,295. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

