Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $169.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “
BAP traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.68. 843,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,295. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
