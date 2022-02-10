Cream (CRM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $20,038.30 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,397.68 or 0.99944819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00252341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015347 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00153016 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00304537 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001448 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.