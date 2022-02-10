Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Raises Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.62% of SJW Group worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

