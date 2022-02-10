Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 583,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of AIG opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $63.54.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.