Cowen Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.23.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.