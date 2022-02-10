Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Covetrus by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 433,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

