Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading 7.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.22. 1,229,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,311,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

