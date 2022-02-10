Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $4.04. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 2,443 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.1941 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

