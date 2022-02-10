CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend by 93.3% over the last three years.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.