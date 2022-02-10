CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

HAL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 126,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,716,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

