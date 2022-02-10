CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 560 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 0.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 125,685 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 290,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.