CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,672,000 after buying an additional 616,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

