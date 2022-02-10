CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $375,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

BAC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 470,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,712,422. The company has a market cap of $407.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.