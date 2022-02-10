CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $155.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 135.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day moving average is $164.51. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

