Cordasco Financial Network Purchases 151 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $311.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.17. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

