Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,863. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

