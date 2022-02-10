Contrasting Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectral Medical and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -405.43% -648.71% -89.77% Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectral Medical and Becton, Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and 0 4 1 0 2.20

Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $276.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.57 million 41.80 -$6.79 million ($0.04) -6.13 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.90 $2.09 billion $5.78 47.97

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Spectral Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

