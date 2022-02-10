CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of CEIX opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.52. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.