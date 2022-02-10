CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.52. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.