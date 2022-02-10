Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.29.

CRK stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

