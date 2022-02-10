Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,945,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 39.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 842,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

