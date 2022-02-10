Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.
Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,340,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.