Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.83, but opened at $54.90. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 1,224 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

