Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,221. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

