Comparing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 36.23% 14.44% 8.70% Pulmonx -98.57% -20.53% -17.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Antares Pharma and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulmonx 0 2 3 0 2.60

Antares Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.75%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 89.50%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and Pulmonx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.11 $56.20 million $0.38 9.53 Pulmonx $32.73 million 31.95 -$32.23 million ($1.23) -23.08

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

