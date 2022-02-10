Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 73,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.