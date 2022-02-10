CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,187,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $392,650. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 345,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

