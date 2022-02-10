CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $392,650. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CommScope stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of CommScope worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

