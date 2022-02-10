Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director M Frederick Dwozan Purchases 6,500 Shares

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director M Frederick Dwozan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CBAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 53,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,529. The company has a market capitalization of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $19.59.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
