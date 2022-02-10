Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director M Frederick Dwozan Purchases 6,500 Shares

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director M Frederick Dwozan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 53,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,529. The company has a market capitalization of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

