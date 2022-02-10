Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 165,339 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 73.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,339 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMP. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 251,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $16,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 67,030 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

BPMP opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.10.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMP shares. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

