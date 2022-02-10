Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.15 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

