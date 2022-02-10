Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

