Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 66.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

MHN opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

