Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Home Depot by 194.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $364.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $380.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

