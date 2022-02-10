Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,121 shares of company stock worth $40,154,785. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $222.04 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $218.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

