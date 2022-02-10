Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCH. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.50).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,506 ($33.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,529.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,550.49. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,226 ($30.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.99).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,680 ($36.24) per share, with a total value of £3,912.80 ($5,291.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,911.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

