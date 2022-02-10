Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.84

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.84 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 61.10 ($0.83). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 61.70 ($0.83), with a volume of 744,333 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £916.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.75.

In other Coats Group news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 76,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £49,743.20 ($67,265.99). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($27,586.21). Insiders bought a total of 416,528 shares of company stock worth $27,474,320 over the last ninety days.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

