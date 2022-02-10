CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $265.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.09.

CME stock opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.12. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.69 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

