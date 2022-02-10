CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $265.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.09.
CME stock opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.12. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.69 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
