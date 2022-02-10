Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

NYSE TD opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.