Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,127. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

