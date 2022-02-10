Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $273,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

