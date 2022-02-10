Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $225.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.