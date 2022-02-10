Civitas 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $55,133.46 and approximately $25.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00031518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000866 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,462,456 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

